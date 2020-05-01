Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | 203 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, one death

Greater Chennai Corpotation worker spray disinfectant to protect spreading of coronavirus at Prakasam Salai in Chennai on May 1, 2020.

Greater Chennai Corpotation worker spray disinfectant to protect spreading of coronavirus at Prakasam Salai in Chennai on May 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The State has been reporting over 100 cases for the last three days.

Tamil Nadu reported 203 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Friday as the tally rose to 2,526, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said.

A 98-year-old man died due to coronavirus at a city hospital increasing the death toll to 28 in the State.

The State has been reporting over 100 cases for the last three days and Chennai clocked another day of heavy numbers accounting for 176 of the fresh infections, Mr. Baskar told reporters.

Tamil Nadu had reported 161 fresh cases on Thursday, 104 on Wednesday and 121 on Tuesday.

