Coronavirus | 12,500 additional oxygen-supported beds being readied in TN, says Health Minister

Remdesivir will now be sold in five districts apart from Chennai; work to set up a COVID-19 war room is in progress, the Minister said

A total of 12,500 oxygen-supported beds are being readied across the State and will be available by May 15, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister, who inspected the upcoming facilities for COVID-19 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Saturday, said apart from these 12,500 beds, the Health Department had put forward the need for another 12,500 oxygen-supported beds during a meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Measures for adding these beds would be taken up immediately, he said.

Nearly 250 additional oxygen-supported beds would be ready at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday, he added.

Remdesivir sales in five more districts

Noting that Remdesivir was being sold at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and persons from across the State were travelling to the hospital to purchase the drug, he said, “To reduce the hassles faced by people, Remdesivir will be sold in five more districts -- Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi. The drugs have been sent to the districts and will be up for sale soon.”

With ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients queuing up outside hospitals, he said that patients were being immediately triaged based on their health status including oxygen saturation. “They will be shifted as per their immediate need. Beds are being provided within an hour of arrival,” he said.

The Minister said that measures for active case finding and reducing disease transmission would be stepped up during the lockdown. Healthcare services, including vaccination, would continue during the lockdown. Works to set up a war room for COVID-19 was in progress, he added.

“Two private hospitals had informed us that their oxygen supply would last for three hours. The Health Secretary took immediate action and provided 10 cylinders to one hospital and 15 cylinders to another hospital,” he said.

P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan were present.