Coronavirus: 12 persons discharged from isolation wards in Tamil Nadu

Twelve persons, including eight Chinese nationals who were admitted to the isolation ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), were discharged after they tested negative for the novel coronavirus (nCoV). The Chinese nationals were handed over to a liaison agent and were requested to prepone their return trip, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

All 10 persons who were admitted to the isolation ward of RGGGH and two others from hospitals in Tiruvannamalai and Ramanathapuram were discharged. “Though they tested negative, the isolation wards are being disinfected and fumigated completely,” Ms. Rajesh told reporters on Wednesday.

Continuous monitoring

Officials said the Chinese nationals were staying at a hotel in Sriperumbudur and were being continuously monitored. They were yet to get return tickets.

“Right now, seven persons have been admitted to isolation wards in the State and are under observation — one person each at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and government medical college hospitals at Kanniyakumari and Villupuram, and two each at the government medical colleges of Tiruchi and Tiruvarur. We have sent throat and nasal swabs and blood samples of five persons for testing,” Dr. Rajesh said.

So far, a total of 13,112 travellers from China and countries that have reported cases of nCoV have been screened in the State, she said, adding: “A total of 1,351 persons — 1,115 who returned from China directly and 236 from other countries — are under home quarantine. We are continuously monitoring them. We have issued them dos and don’ts, and they have to inform us in case of any symptoms. The District Collectors have been involved in this effort.” She added that screening continued in seaports.

She said the authorities were increasing the stock of protective gear. “In addition to the existing stock, we have procured 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment and are distributing them to different districts. We are also increasing the quantity of disinfectants, hand sanitisers and spirits. We are strengthening disinfection and sanitation work, especially in the districts that share a border with Kerala,” the Health Secretary said.