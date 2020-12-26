Coronavirus | 1,027 persons contract infection in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

Chennai reports 292 cases; 24 districts see under 20 cases each; 12 more persons succumb to virus

As many as 1,103 patients were discharged after treatment for COVID-19 on Friday, even as 1,027 more tested positive for the infection. The State recorded 12 deaths, taking its toll to 12,408.

Among those who tested positive were three returnees from Andhra Pradesh. As of Friday, the State has 9,129 active cases.

The State’s case tally touched 8,12,142. So far, 7,90,965 persons have been discharged after treatment, according to a daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

In Chennai, 292 more persons tested positive for the infection. As on date, 2,932 persons are under treatment in the district. While 332 persons were discharged after treatment, five more deaths were seen. The district’s tally stood at 2,23,799 and so far, 2,16,883 persons have been discharged. The district’s toll touched 3,984.

Twenty-four districts saw under 20 fresh cases each, with two districts — Perambalur and Kallakurichi — recording no new case.

Among the deceased, one person did not have co-morbidities. A 58-year-old man from Chennai, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 6, was admitted to a private hospital on December 17 with difficulty in breathing for 12 days. He died on Wednesday night due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Seven of the 11 deaths were recorded in private facilities.

Three of the deceased were octogenarians.

The oldest person whose death was recorded on Friday was an 85-year-old woman from Cuddalore, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 19. She tested positive the next day. She was diabetic and had severe hypertension. She died on Thursday night due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 65,142 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,34,94,586.