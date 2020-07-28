‘Corona Ovens’ donated to Puducherry hospitals

PUDUCHERRY

28 July 2020 23:48 IST

The CII’s Young Indians (Yi) unit in Puducherry teamed up with Josco Ventures to donate a ‘Corona Oven’ apiece to JIPMER and IGMCRI, the designated COVID hospitals in the city.

These ovens, which are actually UV chambers which heat up to 360 degrees, facilitate rapid sterilisation and decentralised disinfection in a span of just eight minutes.

The devices were handed over to hospital authorities by S. Tamil Sengolan, chair, Yi Puducherry, and Joe Abey Jynadi, executive director, Josco Ventures.

Germicidal effects

The UV chamber emits UVC light which is known to have germicidal effects.

Its patented design that emits 360° UVC light around the chamber was developed by LOG9 technologies in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and is certified by ICMR empanelled institute CSIR-CSIO, the note said.

Yi, as an integral part of the CII, undertook the measure as part of its committed fight against COVID-19 and is also working on several relief work and innovative projects to fight the virus, the note said.

Josco Ventures, a sister concern of Josco Footwear Products Pvt Ltd has already deployed more than 90 Corona Ovens in Kerala.