‘Corona’ an age-old term, finds mention in Nanjil Nadu dictionary

The term ‘corona’, which is now commonplace, thanks to the global pandemic, has been in vogue in Kanniyakumari for ages.

In fact, its use to denote a type of skin disease was so widespread that it found its way into the Nanjil Naatu Sollakarathi (Dictionary of Nanjil Nadu), compiled by folklorist A.K. Perumal.

“In the spoken language, it is pronounced as ‘corona’, but we write the word as ‘corna’. It is a skin disease normally affecting the fingers and palm,” said Mr. Perumal.

Achiammal, an 80-year-old woman who is familiar with the word, said it was used to curse those who tampered with weighing measurements to cheat the customers.

“We would say, kaiyile corona theenam pidikkattum (Get corona disease in your hands),” she recalled. Theenam denotes disease.

Agriculturist Shenbagasekaran said the word was common among traders, particularly among those buying and selling milk and paddy.

“If women notice the milkman trying to tamper with the weighing vessels, they would say, ‘Let your hand get corona’,” he said.

At a time when paddy was given as remuneration instead of money, the word was used to curse the employer if he tried to reduce the amount of paddy.

“In the process it also became more of an imagery. It means that you should be fair when it comes to paying remuneration to workers,” Mr. Shenbagasekaran said.