Coordination committee for 44th International Chess Olympiad set up

The Tamil Nadu government, which sanctioned ₹92.13 crore earlier this month for hosting the 44th International Chess Olympiad, has constituted a coordination committee for organising the event. DMK MP A. Raja and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin are among the members of the panel headed by the Chief Minister.

The Ministers for Public Works, Sports Development and Tourism, the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police, and the Secretaries for Municipal Administration, Finance, Environment, Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation, Tourism and Tamil Development are also on the panel.

The other members of the panel are the Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, the Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the Public Secretary, the Officer on Special Duty, who is the Member Secretary for the Committee, the President, Secretary and Treasurer of All India Chess Federation, the President of the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and the Vice-President of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.