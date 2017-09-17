Cooperative elections should be transparent: CPI (M)

MADURAI

Pointing out that cooperative elections in Tamil Nadu were due in May 2018, CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan urged Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Societies Election Commission (TNCEC) to conduct the elections in a fair and transparent manner without the influence of the ruling party.

Speaking at a conference of cooperative societies and cooperative banks here on Sunday, he alleged that there were rampant irregularities in the 2013 elections to favour ruling party members, who consequently got elected in large numbers as members and executives.

To avoid such irregularities, he said, the list of members of all the cooperative societies, who were eligible to vote in the elections, must be finalised six months in advance and identity cards with photographs must be provided to each member.

“There are around 24,000 cooperative societies of various kinds in Tamil Nadu with a membership of roughly three crore. This is nearly 50% of the adult population of the State. Hence, safeguarding these societies and ensuring that they are performing well are of utmost importance, for which the elections are crucial,” he said.

He, however, said the present AIADMK (Amma) government in Tamil Nadu could delay the elections for cooperative societies like it did in the case of local body elections.

P. Krishnaprasad, former MLA from Kerala and finance secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, spoke on the necessity of cooperative societies and their functioning in Kerala. K. Rajameera, a retired Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Tamil Nadu, spoke on the role of cooperative societies in social development.

E. Sarvesan, general secretary, Cooperative Bank Employees’ Federation, Tamil Nadu, explained the laws governing cooperative societies. K. Balakrishnan, central committee member, CPI (M) and N. Palanichamy, president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, also spoke.