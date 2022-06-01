Cooperative bank manager held for swindling ₹97.37 lakh in Gudiyatham

A manager of the Central Co-operative Bank (CCB) in Vellore was arrested for swindling ₹97.37 lakh by creating fake Self Help Group (SHG) accounts and beneficiaries.

Police said the accused, T. Uma Maheshwari, worked as branch manager of CCB in Gudiyatham in 2018-19. During her tenure, she allegedly created fake accounts under the SHG category to provide credit under government schemes and took 33 loans with muster rolls on names of friends and relatives as beneficiaries, swindling several lakhs of rupees over the period of time. She was shifted to the branch in Vellore a few months ago. However, police said, the irregularities were found by the bank officials after a detailed audit of the money transactions and ledger maintenance of the bank. During the audit, it was found that Uma Maheshwari was directly involved in the irregularities. Based on the complaint by Arulperumjothi, deputy registrar, Vellore CCB, a case has been filed by Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) of the State police. Further investigation is on, police said.