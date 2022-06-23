Cooperative bank manager found dead in Tiruvannamalai

A 51-year-old official of the Urban Cooperative Bank (UCB) was found dead in the temple tank in Tiruvannamalai town along the Girivalam path on Thursday. Police said that the victim was identified as G. Satyanarayanamurthy, a resident of Big Street in the town, by his family members. It was around 7 a.m. on Thursday that when a group of devotees and priests went to take bath in the temple tank, they found a body. Immediately, they alerted the local police. Along with firefighters, the police retrieved the body from the waterbody. Initial investigation revealed that Mr. Satyanarayanamurthy was working as a Manager (in-charge) of the bank, on Sannidhi Street, for a decade and half. He was said to be strict in cash transactions in the bank and with his staff. It was said that he was depressed at work recently and left his house around 2 a.m. on Thursday and never returned. The body has been sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. A case has been filed by Tiruvannamalai Town police. Further investigation is on. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)