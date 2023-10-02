Coonoor bus accident: Case booked against bus drivers, owner, tour operator for negligence

October 02, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district police have registered cases against the owner of a private bus that crashed near Marapallam in Coonoor, killing nine persons on Saturday, September 30. Apart from the owner of the vehicle, two drivers and the organiser of the trip have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police booked S. Subramani, 63, drivers, Muthukutti, 65, Gopal, 32, and the organizer Anbazhagan, 64, under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligent act) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

In a statement, the police said the bus, carrying a total of 61 persons, including the drivers had arrived in the Nilgiris on September 30 and was returning to Tenkasi on the same day, when the crash occurred due to negligent driving by the driver at the wheel, identified as Muthukutti, who also suffered injuries in the accident.

The police said awareness boards have been placed along the Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam Road, while vehicles from outside the Nilgiris are also regularly stopped and given advice on how to navigate the dangerous roads of the district.

They also advised tour operators to ensure drivers operating vehicles to the Nilgiris are experienced at driving in mountain roads. Besides, tourist buses and vans need to be regularly checked and inspected to ensure they are in good condition.

Action would also be taken against tour operators who do not allow drivers to rest properly while on duty. The police added that there was a chance that brake drums can overheat in vehicles descending the ghat road and in such instances, drivers should necessarily stop and repair their vehicles before proceeding.