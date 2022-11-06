Cool days ahead as low-pressure area is likely to be formed in Bay of Bengal

On November 9, a low-pressure area may form over the South West Bay of Bengal and could move towards Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 01:52 IST

Chennai will continue to see cloudy weather for the next two days with mild or moderate showers in some areas, according to the IMD forecast issued on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Pleasant days are ahead for Chennai and Tamil Nadu with spells of intermittent rains over the city and many parts of the State. For the last few days, the city has been witnessing sunny mornings and cool evenings with a spell of light showers at night.

An east-west trough is now over the Comorin area due to the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, officials of the India Meteorological Department said.

On Wednesday, a low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka Coast and this could move north westwards in the direction of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast and may intensify a little in the subsequent 48 hours, the department said.

Heavy rain

While light or moderate showers accompanied by lightning or thunderstorms are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days, on Wednesday, there may be heavy rain at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram.

The maximum rain of 3.6 cm was recorded at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district up to 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Valaparai and Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district with 2 cm each.

Chennai will continue to see cloudy weather for the next 48 hours and mild or moderate showers may occur in some parts. While the maximum temperature may be 32-33 degree Celsius, the minimum could be 24 or 25 degree Celsius.

