Cookery contest comes to Villupuram, Puducherry

September 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ competition will be coming to Villupuram and Puducherry this weekend, testing the culinary skills of home chefs. The event will be held in Villupuram and Puducherry on September 23 and 24 respectively.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu through preliminary rounds in 25 locations across the State. The grand finale will be held in Chennai on December 16.

Home chefs from the regions can display their cooking prowess in the presence of judges led by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan.

In Villupuram, the competition will be held at E.S. Lord International School, Trichy Trunk Road and in Puducherry at Hotel Atithi TGI Grand, S.V. Patel Salai. Dishes using Gold Winner cooking oil is required along with the packs and cans, and winners stand to get enticing gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

Cash prizes include ₹1 lakh for the champion, ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 for second and third place respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from esteemed brands — Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods

The Hindu Group, along with partners and sponsors, brings this culinary delight to Tamil Nadu. Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly is the title sponsor. The event is a collaboration with various partners including DBS Bank.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.

