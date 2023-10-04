Cookery contest comes to Chidambaram

October 04, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State, Our Taste’ competition will be coming to Cuddalore this weekend, testing the culinary skills of home chefs. The event will be held in Chidambaram, in the district, on October 7.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu through preliminary rounds in 25 locations across the State. The grand finale will be held in Chennai on December 16. Home chefs from the regions can display their cooking prowess in the presence of judges led by celebrity chef K. Damodharan.

In Chidambaram, the competition will be held at Hotel Saradharam, No. 19, VGP Street. Dishes using Gold Winner cooking oil are required along with the packs and cans, and winners stand to get enticing gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

Cash prizes include ₹1 lakh for the champion, ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 for second and third place, respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from esteemed brands—Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. The Hindu Group, along with partners and sponsors, brings this culinary delight to Tamil Nadu. Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, is the title sponsor. The event is a collaboration with various partners, including DBS Bank.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.