Convocation of State-run universities to be held within two months: Raj Bhavan

Amid concerns over the delay in convocation at some State-run universities that do not have a Vice-Chancellor (VC), the Raj Bhavan on Thursday said it had been proposed to conduct convocations for 10 universities within the next two months or by October 31 this year.

An official release from the Raj Bhavan said this would ensure that students received their degree certificates promptly and without delay. It referred to the Governor-Chancellor’s “drive for timely convocations, research and academic excellence across the State universities of Tamil Nadu”.

The Governor-Chancellor “has been insisting that all convocations should be held on time,” it said. Between April 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024, convocations have been conducted for 18 out of 20 State Universities, it pointed out. s

In instances where the Vice-Chancellor position was vacant, Convenor of the Vice-Chancellor Convenor Committee has been formally advised to initiate the process for conduct of convocation, it recalled. “Within the next two months (by 31st October, 2024), it has been proposed to conduct convocations for 10 universities, thereby ensuring that students receive their degree certificates promptly and without delay.”

The Governor-Chancellor has directed V-Cs to provide guidance, motivation, and mentorship to research scholars and postgraduate students for taking up NET/JRF fellowships. The V-Cs have been instructed to support researchers in increasing the filing of patent applications, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. “They have also been asked to collaborate with Central and private universities. Consequently, the number of patents obtained by State universities has risen from 206 in 2021-22 to 386 in 2023-24,” it said.

The Governor-Chancellor has been instrumental in bringing together institutions and universities ranked in the top 20 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in Tamil Nadu and offered a platform for these leading institutions to share their successful strategies and insights with all State universities, it said.