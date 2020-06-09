Convicts on parole told to surrender

Chennai

09 June 2020 23:42 IST

The Madras High Court has recalled orders passed by it on March 26 and June 1 to extend the parole period of prisoners.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar recalled the orders after Additional Public Prosecutor R. Prathap Kumar informed the court that only 11 prisoners across the State were benefited out of the orders and that they could now be quarantined inside the prisons.

Advertising

Advertising

The APP also told the court that separate blocks had been earmarked in all prisons to quarantine those who return on completion of leave period. Hence, there was no necessity to extend the parole of 11 life convicts who were on leave for a period ranging from 78 to 137 days.

After recording the submissions, the judges recalled the orders passed by another Division Bench on a suo motu writ petition and directed all the convicts to surrender before the superintendents of the respective prisons on or before June 15.