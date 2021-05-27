Tamil Nadu

Convicts Nalini and Murugan write to CM

S. Nalini and Murugan, convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, have petitioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for 30-day parole.

Nalini is lodged in the Special Prison for Women, Vellore, and Murugan is imprisoned in the Central Prison Vellore.

They submitted the request letter, addressed to the Chief Minister, to Rukmini Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Prisons, Vellore. They reportedly sought parole to look after Nalini's mother, who is unwell and to perform the rituals for Murugan’s father’s first death anniversary.

