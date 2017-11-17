Conviction of Sasikala’s relatives confirmed

The Madras High Court on Thursday confirmed the conviction and five-year sentence imposed by a trial court on R. Baskaran alias S.R. Baskaran, a relative of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala and a former employee of Reserve Bank of India, in a case booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

Justice G. Jayachandran dismissed an appeal preferred by him as well as his wife B. Sreedaladevi, who was also convicted by the special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases here on August 26, 2008 and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case booked on November 24, 1997.

During the course of investigation of the case in 1998, the CBI seized 80 gold bars from a locker maintained by Mr. Baskaran at the Santhome branch of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative (TNSC) Bank, apart from seizing several incriminating documents to prove accumulation of ill-gotten wealth by them The judge pointed that Baskaran, a native of Mannargudi in Thanjavur district, was involved in finance business before he joined RBI as a Clerk/Coin Note Examiner (Grade II) on December 14, 1988. He got married on August 26, 1990.

Minor discrepancy

The couple had challenged their conviction on several grounds.

Rejecting all the grounds, the judge said that though there was a minor discrepancy in the quantum of unaccounted assets found in the possession of the couple by the Income Tax department and that which had been assessed by the CBI, “such marginal difference does not change the character of disproportionality.”

While the Income Tax department had found assets worth ₹1,14,14,481 in the name of Baskaran and those worth ₹ 56,37,040 in the name of his wife, the CBI had valued the assets at ₹2,25,95,178 as mentioned in the charges framed against the accused by the special court for CBI cases before the commencement of trial.

Further, though the couple had claimed to have subsequently paid tax for their undisclosed income, the judge said: “It is found that the said admitted undisclosed income of the accused exceeds far above the known legitimate source. Mere declaration of income to taxing authority belatedly without pointing out the source... will not make such a source a lawful source.

“On payment of tax, liability for non-payment gets absolved but it does not purify the source of income if it is tainted one... Through documentary and ocular evidence, the prosecution has proved the guilty of the accused to the core,” the judge said and confirmed the fine amount of ₹ 20 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh imposed on Baskaran and his wife respectively.