Converting passenger trains into express trains will hurt people, says Vaiko

22 June 2020 12:23 IST

The MDMK chief said the Railway Board’s decision was unnecessary, and would affect a large section of the population that depended on train travel

MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday said the Railway Board’s decision to convert 508 passenger trains into express trains across the country, would hurt people and urged it to drop the proposal.

In a statement, he said people are suffering from loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Railway’s move was unnecessary and against democratic principles.

Mr. Vaiko pointed out that the move would lead to doubling of fares, and said various sections of people including the poor, those from villages, students and workers are dependent on train travel. People travelling for trade and business would be affected, he added.

Mr. Vaiko said in recent years the action taken by the Railways shows efforts to privatise the services in a phased manner. He said the Railways should take steps to increase passenger traffic and introduce more trains. “By this, congestion on the roads can be reduced and accidents can be reduced. A safe journey at a low cost can be ensured,” Mr. Vaiko said.