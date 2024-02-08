Convert Kilambakkam bus terminus into regional mobility hub: Anbumani Ramadoss

February 08, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging him to convert the new Kilambakkam bus terminus into a regional mobility hub.

He also wrote to six Ministers including the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Chief Secretary and other top officials in this regard.

Mobility hubs are urban infrastructures that provide several (two or more) shared modes of transport in the same place. One of the essential functions of mobility hubs will be to foster seamless integration between transit modes, systems, and routes, while accommodating efficient connections to all modes of access to and from the station, he said.

A mobility hub is a welcoming environment that enables travellers of all backgrounds to access multiple transportation options and supportive amenities. Built on the backbone of frequent and high-capacity transit, mobility hubs offer a safe, comfortable, convenient, and accessible space to seamlessly transfer across different travel modes, Mr. Anbumani said, citing various definitions.

Mobility hubs help boost public transportation as well as shared mobility. By reducing the use of petrol and diesel consumption, we can tackle the issue of climate change, he said.

Setting up advanced mobility hubs is gaining traction in cities across the globe. In India, it has been established in Kochi, Mr. Anbumani said.

Mobility hub is one of the aspects of Transit Oriented Development and the state government must come forward to build such infrastructure in Chennai, he said.

