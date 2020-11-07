Conversations, a series of webinars by The Hindu Group, to take off on Sunday

The webinars are part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign, ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling,’ aimed at bringing together the people of TN to find ways to emerge from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

Conversations, a series of webinars being organised as part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign, ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ will begin on Sunday. The first in the series will be a webinar on: ‘Putting the patients back at the heart of healthcare services.’

‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ is aimed at bringing together the people of Tamil Nadu, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this initiative, the series of webinars in various formats and panning across industries, will bring together key stakeholders from the State to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.

The first of the series will focus on how the COVID-19 pandemic has put the focus on providing healthcare services to the people. Efforts have been taken to establish new healthcare structures as in China, or upgrade the healthcare infrastructure as in India. The priority will be to ensure that the new health systems are accessible, equitable, affordable and patient-centric, putting in place rules and systems that will continue to deliver these values uninterrupted.

J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) will discuss the topic along with Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau - TN, The Hindu.

To register for free, scan the QR code or Whatsapp “Conversations” to 89392 83283.