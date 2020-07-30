‘Convene Parliamentary panel meet’

DMK Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi has urged Jairam Ramesh, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest, to convene a meeting at the earliest to discuss the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 notification.

“The notification seeks to dilute the existing monitoring systems and strikes at the heart of the public consultation process. Our party president M.K. Stalin has called for its withdrawal,” said Mr. Bharathi, a member of the committee.

Mr. Bharathi said such a major and regressive executive action should not be permitted without adequate Parliamentary scrutiny and legislative oversight.

“Therefore, I urge you to convene the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and the Committee may be empowered during the meeting to include the notification as a subject for further consideration,” he said.