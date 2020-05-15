Tamil Nadu

Convene Assembly to present a full Budget: AIADMK

‘Delay will hamper government’s efforts to borrow money from open market to address revenue shortfall’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the territorial administration to present a full budget at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, party leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said that the delay in presenting a full budget would hamper the government’s efforts to borrow money from the open market to address the revenue shortfall.

The vote on account presented in March would not permit the government to source money from the open market. The government should present a full budget to obtain clearance from the Centre to borrow from the open market, he said.

Since the borrowing capacity of the States are linked to its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the Union Territory was at the risk of not getting clearance from the Centre for obtaining loan as the GSDP must have substantially declined after the lockdown restrictions, Mr. Anbalagan said.

It was clear negligence on the part of the ruling Congress that led to the present situation. The administration had enough time to prepare as Centre had set aside grant for the UT in the Union Budget. The government should have gone ahead with the preparation after taking into account the grant allotted and the expected revenue from own resources, the AIADMK leader said.

The government should immediately convene the Assembly to present a full budget, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 9:05:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/convene-assembly-to-present-a-full-budget-aiadmk/article31595471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY