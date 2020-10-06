Convene Assembly to pass resolution against farm legislations, Stalin writes to CM

The DMK president, in his letter, also urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to move the Supreme Court and challenge the legality of the Farm Acts

DMK president M.K. Stalin wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urging him to immediately convene a special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, pass resolutions against the Farm Acts and also move the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the legislations.

“States have complete authority to frame laws on agriculture which is in the State List as per the Indian Constitution. Also, issues of land and land tenure are in the State List. If one reads provisions 46, 47, 48 together under the State List, only States have the right to frame laws on agriculture. Hence, we cannot be silent when the Centre infringes on the State’s rights. This is unacceptable,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK had filed cases against the three legislations in the Supreme Court on the basis of the federal rights given by the Constitution, Mr. Stalin said. He said only States can get to know the needs of farmers, fulfil them and protect them. It has been the State government that has, over the ages, saved farmers from middlemen and ensured that they get a fair price for their produce, he said.

“I urge you to convene the State Assembly to debate on the farm legislations that will cause immense and long-term harm to farmers and pass a resolution against the Farm Acts. The government should also file a case against the three farm legislations in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Stalin demanded.