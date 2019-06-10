‘Convene Assembly session to take stock of water crisis’

DMK president and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin has demanded the immediate convening of an Assembly session to discuss various pressing issues, including the water scarcity that has gripped the State.

In a statement, he alleged that several projects had been stagnating as the demands for grants for various departments could not be placed before the Assembly and discussed. “Every time, the Opposition has to press for an Assembly session to be convened to ensure that the voices of the people’s representatives are heard. This only goes to show the negative attitude of the government towards constructive debates and discussions,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the prevailing water crisis, the failure of Karnataka to release Cauvery water for kuruvai cultivation and the student suicides in the wake of NEET results had raised doubts in people’s minds on whether there was a government in the State at all.

“If Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is afraid of facing an uncertain situation since the [dissident] ruling party members are likely to question the government, the Governor should intervene and convene the [Assembly] session. Any delay will cause crisis and confusion,” he said.