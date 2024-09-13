ADVERTISEMENT

‘Controversy surrounding PM’s visit to CJI’s residence unwarranted’: DMK MP Wilson

Updated - September 13, 2024 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

CJI Chandrachud has proven to be a judge of impeccable integrity, impartiality, and honesty throughout his career, Mr. Wilson said in a social media post

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on Friday (September 13, 2024) defended Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, following a controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the former’s residence on September 11 for Ganapathi pooja celebrations.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Wilson, a senior counsel, said, “The present controversy surrounding Hon’ble PM joining Hon’ble CJI at his residence for Ganapati Puja is entirely unwarranted in my opinion. It is true that judges have to be independent. But that’s in exercise of their constitutional and official duty. It is not correct (and perhaps even inhuman) to suggest that judges must isolate themselves from all politically connected persons in private and social events as well. We can’t socially ostracise judges.”

Further, he said, “Hon’ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has proven to be a judge of impeccable integrity, impartiality and honesty throughout his career. As a judge and as a person, he has been the epitome of probity. We must allow him the privacy and the right to celebrate a religious Puja with his family and invitees of his choosing. This is his individual constitutional right and freedom.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US