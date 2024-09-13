‘Controversy surrounding PM’s visit to CJI’s residence unwarranted’: DMK MP Wilson

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on Friday (September 13, 2024) defended Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, following a controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the former’s residence on September 11 for Ganapathi pooja celebrations.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Wilson, a senior counsel, said, “The present controversy surrounding Hon’ble PM joining Hon’ble CJI at his residence for Ganapati Puja is entirely unwarranted in my opinion. It is true that judges have to be independent. But that’s in exercise of their constitutional and official duty. It is not correct (and perhaps even inhuman) to suggest that judges must isolate themselves from all politically connected persons in private and social events as well. We can’t socially ostracise judges.”

Further, he said, “Hon’ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has proven to be a judge of impeccable integrity, impartiality and honesty throughout his career. As a judge and as a person, he has been the epitome of probity. We must allow him the privacy and the right to celebrate a religious Puja with his family and invitees of his choosing. This is his individual constitutional right and freedom.”

