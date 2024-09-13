GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Controversy surrounding PM’s visit to CJI’s residence unwarranted’: DMK MP Wilson

CJI Chandrachud has proven to be a judge of impeccable integrity, impartiality, and honesty throughout his career, Mr. Wilson said in a social media post

Updated - September 13, 2024 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson

File photo of DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on Friday (September 13, 2024) defended Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, following a controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the former’s residence on September 11 for Ganapathi pooja celebrations.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Wilson, a senior counsel, said, “The present controversy surrounding Hon’ble PM joining Hon’ble CJI at his residence for Ganapati Puja is entirely unwarranted in my opinion. It is true that judges have to be independent. But that’s in exercise of their constitutional and official duty. It is not correct (and perhaps even inhuman) to suggest that judges must isolate themselves from all politically connected persons in private and social events as well. We can’t socially ostracise judges.”

Further, he said, “Hon’ble Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has proven to be a judge of impeccable integrity, impartiality and honesty throughout his career. As a judge and as a person, he has been the epitome of probity. We must allow him the privacy and the right to celebrate a religious Puja with his family and invitees of his choosing. This is his individual constitutional right and freedom.”

Published - September 13, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Related Topics

politics (general) / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.