Controversy over amount of solatium for matron’s family

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the death of a matron of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai and announced a relief of ₹5 lakh to her family.

However, the move sparked a controversy, since a Village Administrative Officer (VAO), who died in a road accident near Tiruchi while returning home after COVID-19 duty earlier this month, was considered a frontline worker and his family was given ₹50 lakh as solatium.

The Chief Minister on April 22 announced that ₹50 lakh compensation would be granted to the families of frontline staff — police, sanitary workers, officials of the Revenue Department and government healthcare officials — should they die while on COVID-19 duty.

Mr. Palaniswami confirmed that matron John Mary Priscilla was “involved in work related to fighting COVID-19 infection” in RGGGH and died on May 27. “I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members of Mrs. John Mary Priscilla, who died while at work.”

“As a mark of recognition of Mrs. John Mary Priscilla’s selfless service and commitment in work related to COVID-19 infection, I have ordered for considering this a special case and grant solatium of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

“When the families of a police man and Village Administrative Officer were given ₹50 lakh as solatium after they died on COVID-19 duty, why is the government not doing the same for the matron’s family? The government should explain on what basis they have denied the same amount for her. She had retired on March 31, and her service was extended for duty during COVID-19 pandemic. Does it not make her eligible for the solatium? The government should give the family ₹50 lakh solatium as per the announcement,” a doctor said.

When asked about the difference in the solatium for these two cases, Revenue Department officials pointed the finger at Health Department officials, who have been maintaining that the deceased matron was not on COVID-19 duty.

However, the CM’s statement maintained that she was.