Controversial question in M.A. History exam lands Periyar University in soup

Former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had tweeted a copy of the question paper. Students were shocked to see a question on which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu with four options given: Maharas, Nadars, Ezhavas, and Harijans. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 15, 2022 15:11 IST

Sources pointed out that the professors knew there is no scrutiny committee for the history department and the framed questions would go to print directly

On Thursday, students appearing for the second-year examinations of M.A. History in Periyar University were shocked to see a question on which (of the following) caste is the lower one of Tamil Nadu, with four options given: Maharas, Nadars, Ezhavas, and Harijans.

The question went viral on social media the next day, and landed the Periyar University in a soup, with the University forced to initiate an inquiry into the professors’ framed questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan claimed that this question paper was framed by professors of other universities and that Periyar University had not played a role in selecting this question and assured action against erring professors.

Kolathur Mani, president of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), told The Hindu that the Vice Chancellor’s explanation is unacceptable. It is true that to avoid leakage of questions, question papers are framed by professors of other universities. But there is a scrutiny committee for every department in the University. This committee should verify the questions before they go to print. But in this issue, we don’t know what happened to the committee. This question reflects the mindset of the professor who framed this question and the professor who allowed it for print, Mr. Mani added.

Mr. Mani urged the higher education department to take stern action against people who are responsible for this.

“The government is taking action immediately if any issues arise like this... So in this issue, we urge the higher education department to take stern action,“ Mr. Mani added.

Similarly, in a press statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss also urged action against all the people involved in this issue.

Sources at Periyar University claimed that to create a bad name for the university, this question was purposely selected. The professors clearly know there is no scrutiny committee for the history department and the framed questions would go to print directly, sources point out.

Replying to the allegations, Periyar University Registrar D. Gopi said we formed a committee to inquire about the professors who framed this question. Stern action would be taken against professors if they were found guilty.

When asked about the scrutiny committee, Mr. Gopi stated that the chairman should be the most senior and hold a professor or associate professor rank. But in the history department at the university, only assistant professors are there, Mr. Gopi added.