Controller of Defence Accounts launches WhatsApp number for redressing grievances of defence family pensioners

Published - July 17, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of a special campaign of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, has come up with a dedicated mobile number to redress the grievances of defence family pensioners through WhatsApp.

T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, said in a statement that family pensioners of Army, Navy and Airforce could contact the Controller of Defence Accounts to get their grievances redressed by sending a message ‘PENSION’ to the number 88073 80165 on WhatsApp.

