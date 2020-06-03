Control rooms to hear grievances set up

The Tirupattur district administration has issued helpline numbers of various control rooms being set up in the region to hear public grievances.
These facilities were created to prevent people reaching out to government offices to air their grievances. It may be recalled that on Mondays, the district collector used to hear the petitioners at his office.
Due to lockdown in place from March 25, these meetings were put on hold to avoid gathering of crowd at government offices.
The numbers are: Sub Collector office - Tirupattur- 9787888377; Revenue Divisional Office - Vaniyambadi 8270007135; Tahsildar -Tirupattur 9787888757; Tahsildar - Natrampalli 7358926815, 7358927815, 04179-242499; Tahsildar - Vaniyambadi 8270007148, 8270007180; Tahsildar - Ambur 9585776096; Municipal Commissioner - Tirupattur 9787885003.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism