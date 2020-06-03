Tamil Nadu

Control rooms to hear grievances set up

The Tirupattur district administration has issued helpline numbers of various control rooms being set up in the region to hear public grievances.

These facilities were created to prevent people reaching out to government offices to air their grievances. It may be recalled that on Mondays, the district collector used to hear the petitioners at his office.

Due to lockdown in place from March 25, these meetings were put on hold to avoid gathering of crowd at government offices.

The numbers are: Sub Collector office - Tirupattur- 9787888377; Revenue Divisional Office - Vaniyambadi 8270007135; Tahsildar -Tirupattur 9787888757; Tahsildar - Natrampalli 7358926815, 7358927815, 04179-242499; Tahsildar - Vaniyambadi 8270007148, 8270007180; Tahsildar - Ambur 9585776096; Municipal Commissioner - Tirupattur 9787885003.

