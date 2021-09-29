Control rooms set up in Kallakurichi for rural local body polls
The district administration has set up control rooms for complaints regarding the upcoming rural local body elections. According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, a dedicated election control room has been established at the District Collectorate to enable general public make local body poll-related complaints to the control room on toll free number 1800 425 8510.
Complaints may be lodged at Rishivandhiyam panchayat union on 04151 - 239223; Tirukovilur panchayat union on 04153 - 252650; Thirunavalur panchayat union on 04149 - 224221, Ulundurpet panchayat union on 04149 - 222238; Kallakurichi panchayat union on 04151 - 222 371; Chinna Salem panchayat union on 04151 - 236235; Sankarapuram panchayat union on 04151 - 235 223; Thiyagadurgam panchayat union on 04151 - 233212 and Kalvarayan hills pancahayat union on 04151 - 242229.