Control rooms set up in Kallakurichi for rural local body polls

KALLAKURICHI

29 September 2021 12:57 IST

The district administration has set up control rooms for complaints regarding the upcoming rural local body elections. According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, a dedicated election control room has been established at the District Collectorate to enable general public make local body poll-related complaints to the control room on toll free number 1800 425 8510.

Complaints may be lodged at Rishivandhiyam panchayat union on 04151 - 239223; Tirukovilur panchayat union on 04153 - 252650; Thirunavalur panchayat union on 04149 - 224221, Ulundurpet panchayat union on 04149 - 222238; Kallakurichi panchayat union on 04151 - 222 371; Chinna Salem panchayat union on 04151 - 236235; Sankarapuram panchayat union on 04151 - 235 223; Thiyagadurgam panchayat union on 04151 - 233212 and Kalvarayan hills pancahayat union on 04151 - 242229.

