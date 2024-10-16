Control rooms opened across Kallakurichi district to handle rain-related emergencies

The district administration has opened round-the-clock control rooms at all the taluks in Kallakurichi district to handle emergency situations during the Northeast monsoon.

The district-level control rooms could be contacted on the following phone numbers: Kallakurichi Collectorate - 04151 228801; Kallakurichi RDO - 04151 222493; and Tirukkoyilur RDO - 04153 252312.

The phone numbers for the taluk-level control rooms are: Kallakurichi - 04151 222449; Chinnasalem - 04151 257400; Sankarapuram - 04151 235329; Vanapuram - 04151 235400; Kalvarayanmalai Hills - 04151 242333; Tirukkoyilur - 04153 252316; and Ulundurpet - 04149 222255.

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, at least 11 flood-relief centres had been set up across the district to provide shelter to people affected by the rain. Arrangements have been made to distribute food packets, provide essential aid, and rescue those stranded in waterlogged areas.