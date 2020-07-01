Tamil Nadu

Control room gets 1.47 lakh calls

The round-the-clock control room for COVID-19 has handled over 1,47,000 calls so far.

According to a press release, the 24x7 facility was set up as part of pandemic prevention and surveillance measures.

Health Department staff fluent in languages like Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi were posted at the centre. They provided medical advice to nearly 2,000 persons, every day. People can contact the control room to get their doubts on COVID-19 clarified and for information on preventive measures and treatment.

Two psychologists have also been posted there on a rotational basis. People in need of psychological support can contact the State health helpline at 104.

The control room can be contacted at 044-29510400/29510500/29510300/46274446 and mobile numbers 9444340496/8754448477, the release said.

