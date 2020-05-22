Contributions pour into CM’s relief fund

Puducherry

22 May 2020 20:35 IST

Industries, institutions pitch in to fight pandemic

Contributions from industries, associations and educational institutions continue to pour into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among industries, SPI Global Services contributed ₹25 lakh, Rane Group ₹10 lakh, Lucas TVS, Nettapakkam & Thiruvandarkovil ₹10 lakh, India Nippon Electricals Limited (Lucas TVS company), Kariyamanickam, ₹5 lakh and Marico Limited Thirubavanai,₹5 lakh and Linux Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. ₹1 lakh.

Whirlpool - Thirubuvanai provided ₹10 lakh worth of PPE Kits, three-layered - N95 masks and Inox Air Products donated 1,000 N95 masks, face shields and 10,000 nitrile gloves.

The Pondicherry Co-operative Bank staffs contributed ₹2,89,422, Pondicherry Co-operative Building Centre Ltd staff contributed ₹1,00,000, The Puducherry Public Servants' Co-Operative Credit Society, ₹5,00,000 and one-day salary of their staff of ₹27,307, the Kumareswaran Primary Agricultural Co-Operative credit society, Karikalampakkam, ₹50,000 and one-day salary of their staff of ₹9,100.

A collective of Restro Bar owners FL2 tourism contributed ₹75,000, The Pondicherry Restaurants’ Association ₹1,25,000, Pondicherry Hoteliers Association ₹1lakh, Pondicherry Shroff Merchants Association members ₹6,00,000, Aravind Eye Hospital ₹5 lakh, and Puducherry Vessels Merchants Association ₹25,000.

Rotary International, District 2981 donated three BiPAP ventilators and eight special ventilators, masks as contribution by 14 rotary clubs.

The Arupadai Veedu Medical College & Hospital & Karaikal Vinayaga Mission Medical College & Hospital contributed ₹10 lakh.

The Study L’ecole Internationale School, run by Dr. K. M. Cherian Educational Society handed over Rs. 1,81,122 to the Chief Minister as assistance for underprivileged children. The money was mobilised from a fund raiser ‘For Children, By Children’ undertaken by the school students. Sairam Vidayala School, Koodapakkam, a part of Chennai Sairam group of institutions contributed ₹1 lakh and Sri Sankara Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School, Lawspet ₹2 lakh.

The Shri Dakshin Bharat Kutch Kadava Patidar Sanatan Samaj contributed ₹1,00,000, Muthoot Finance limited contributed grocery items for 300 families, Pondicherry Beauty Parlour & Ayurvedic Spa owners welfare Association contributed ₹50,000 and Tamilnadu Senior Agro Technologists Forum ₹35,000.