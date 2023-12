December 13, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

VIT Chancellor presented a cheque for ₹1.25 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin towards flood relief in Chennai on Tuesday. Pothys managing director S. Ramesh handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund. CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan presented ₹10 lakh and DMK MLAs from Puducherry gave ₹11 lakh.