Contributions for COVID-19 relief pour in

Contributions continued to pour in for COVID-19 relief in Tamil Nadu.

The Ola Group announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight the pandemic.

Yamaha Motor India Group (YMIG) said that both its white-collar and blue-collar employees, as well as some trainees, based in the three plants in Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), corporate office in Chennai and area offices across India, donated a day’s salary from April, amounting to ₹61.5 lakh, on a voluntary basis, to help the government fight the contingencies arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Of the total donation of ₹61.5 lakh, ₹25 lakh each will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (government of Tamil Nadu) and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (government of Uttar Pradesh) and the remaining ₹11.5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, it said.

Samsung India contributed ₹2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to support the State’s fight against COVID-19.

The company also handed over grocery packets to the authorities for distribution among thousands of distressed migrant and non-regular workers in the districts of Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) distributed packs of dry rations to 1,399 migrant labourers in Manali. Each kit contained 15 kg of rice, 1 kg of toor dal and 1 kg of cooking oil.

The Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for Welfare of the Differently-Abled (TNUAWDA), in association with Lions Club of Mambalam, jointly distributed relief materials , consisting of rice, groceries, medicine kits with masks, gloves, sanitisers, knee pads, tissue papers and soaps, among other things, to 100 differently-abled persons in K.K. Nagar.