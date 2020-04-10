Contributions continue to come in for CM’s Public Relief Fund

Kalpathi AGS Group has contributed ₹50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Group, which includes AGS Cinemas Private Limited that runs multiplexes, AGS Entertainment Private Limited and Kalpathi Investments, among others, had earlier contributed ₹15 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), a company which is in the business of importing of Palmolein through Chennai and Karaikal ports has contributed a sum of ₹25 lakh to the CM public relief fund. Chaudhary Anjana Samaj Foundation has made a contribution of ₹5 lakh, while Punam Jewellery has contributed ₹1 lakh each to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, PM Cares Fund and Rajasthan Chief Minister Public Relief Fund.

Sun TV Network Ltd and its Group Companies said it will donate a sum of Rs.10 crore to COVID-19 relief funds. The employees of Sun TV and other affiliated Group companies numbering more than 6,000 will also contribute one day’s salary, it said.