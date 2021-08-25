Contractor held over boy’s electrocution

VILLUPARAM

25 August 2021 02:57 IST

Four days after a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while erecting a DMK iron flagpole on the Villupuram-Mambalapattu Road, the Villupuram West Police on Tuesday arrested contractor S. Venkatesan, 38, of Anangur near here on charges of negligence and engaging a minor for the work. The victim, E. Dinesh, of Rahim Layout was studying in class VIII in the Government High School in Villupuram.

The boy, along with few others, went to erect flag posts when the iron post came into contact with a live cable. In the impact, the boy suffered electric shock and died on the spot. A case was booked against Venkatesan under section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

