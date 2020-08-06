Contract worker lost her hand at work: SHRC calls for report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday called for a report from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration over an incident in Thanjavur district in which a worker, who lost her hand while on duty, has not received any government support since she was a contract worker.
SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report and called for a report within four weeks.
According to the media report, 44-year old Revathi of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district was a contract worker with the local administration and lost her hand while at work on June 18.
Though she had an identity card which said she was involved in COVID-19 related work, she did not get any compensation, since she was a contract worker, the report quoted her daughter Divya as saying. Divya's father is a welder but stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 lockdown and her sister's wedding could not happen as planned, the report added.
