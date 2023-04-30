Continuing education programme for start-up veterinarians conducted

April 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Chennai

A continuing professional development programme for start-up veterinary professionals was organised by the Chennai Small Animal Veterinarians Association (CSAVA) on Sunday.

Mayor R. Priya inaugurated the programme.

“The prime objective of CSAVA is to achieve Minimum Standards of Practice (as per Veterinary Council of India guidelines) to ensure quality among the veterinary professionals and private practices in providing better services to the pet patients,” said Dr. G.R. Baranidharan, president of the CSAVA.

On Sunday, veterinary practitioners from southern States were tutored on the use of various diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, ECG, Doppler BP veterinarian apparatus by experts to facilitate accurate diagnosis for treatments.

“All the participants were given training individually to handle the equipment and issued certificate by CSAVA and the State Veterinary Council,” he said.

S.M. Aravind Kumar, general secretary and Mohamed Shafiuzma, vice-president, of CSAVA participated.

