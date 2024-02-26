Continued efforts necessary to attain sustainable development goals: Anna University V-C

February 26, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Guru Nanak Centre for Research and G.S. Gill Research Institute organised an international conference on ‘Frontiers of Sustainable Research in Health Care, Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Management’ (ICSURE-2024).

In his valedictory address, R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, reaffirmed the importance of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the importance for sustained research efforts to achieve them. T. Arumugam, Vice-Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University, highlighted the transformative potential of patent commercialisation as a catalyst for progress in the realm of sustainable agriculture and urged the participating scientists to pursue outcome-based research.

Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary and correspondent, drew comparisons between the holistic principles of Sikhism and sustainability, underscoring the imperative for scientific inquiry to be guided by principles of conservation and sustenance.

Marlene Morais, advisor, said the college had been publishing the Guru Nanak Journal for Multidisciplinary Research as far back as 2012. S.E. Noorjahan, convener, ICSURE-2024, elaborated on the event’s theme, stressing the urgent need for collaborative action to address sustainability challenges across diverse sectors.

Roshan Kumar Yadav, the keynote speaker, discussed the diverse flora in Nepal and their medicinal properties, and urged all to harness nature for the betterment of humankind. P. Aruna, senior scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), presented ‘The Path Forward’, showcasing the transformative impact of scientific inquiry on environmental stewardship and resource conservation.

Sinnadurai Jameson Arasakesary, University of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, discussed the sustainable approaches for food security in Southeast Asia. Sonam Tashi, College of Natural Resources, Royal University, Bhutan, spoke about ancient traditions that called for a harmonious balance between human well-being and ecological sustainability.

Ponmurugan Karuppiah, Department of Botany and Microbiology, King Saud University, Riyadh, discussed soil sustainability and the untapped potential of microbiomes in agriculture production. T.K. Avvai Kothai, principal of the College, welcomed the gathering.

