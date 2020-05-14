Continue to increase COVID-19 tests, experts urge Edappadi Palaniswami

Irrespective of the number COVID-19 positive cases reported in Chennai as well as in other parts of the State, the Tamil Nadu government must continue to increase the rate of testing, public health and medical experts told Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanswami on Thursday. They also said that there was no need to worry over increasing cases in Chennai.

The experts reiterated that the COVID-19 lockdown was to be relaxed only in a phased manner. Talking to reporters after their meeting with the Chief Minister, which lasted for over two-and-a-half hours, Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR) said that testing should not be reduced but it can be increased.

The more number of testing was the “big achievement” of Tamil Nadu, which she said was the “highest number” in the country. “Even it is more than many other countries,” she said. The more number of testing gave a “big advantage” in realising the map of the spread based on which strategies were being planned.

“The more we test, the more would we be able to realise the spread of the disease. Irrespective of how many cases are reported, we have to keep continuing with testing. We should not fear over increasing number of cases,” she said. The focus should be on testing those with symptoms. Data showed that about half of the people had been taken to hospital within three days of their showing symptoms, which was to be sustained and in fact improved.

Though there were more number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, the number of deaths had been less, which was a “big achievement”, Dr. Kaur said. The contact tracing had been a success and that was how the first cluster was settled. Data showed on an average, there were 20 contacts for every case. The focus was to be on surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

In a pandemic situation, there would be waves and there was no need to panic when a wave hit, she contended. But, community participation in containing the spread was necessary by following physical distancing norms and wearing of masks.

Dr. Guhanandam, who is another expert in the panel, said: “There is no need to worry over the increasing number of cases in Chennai. It will help us deal with the situation at the earliest. It will help in dousing the fire at the earliest.”He said that the steps being taken by the State government on the instructions of the Chief Minister had been satisfactory and useful over the past three- and-a-half months.

He said all those returning to Tamil Nadu from other States were to be quarantined and tested. He also insisted that those with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure issues, cardiac issues and undertaking treatment for cancer and HIV and elderly persons were to remain in quarantine.

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan took part in the meeting through video conference from Geneva.