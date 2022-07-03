Contestants from Vellore showcase their culinary chops

Preliminary round of the third edition of ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ held for the district

Winners of ‘ The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ with Chef K. Damodaran, centre, at the event held at Hundreds Heritage Hotel in Vellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

A. Meera Arumugam was adjudged the winner of the preliminary round of the the third edition of ‘ The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ that was held in Vellore on Sunday.

According to a press release, the winner showcased her talent in various cuisines and prepared a total of 92 dishes. Participants presented a minimum of two dishes of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta. The contest’s judge chef K. Damodaran said the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

N. Baskar was adjudged first runner-up while P. Anitha was declared second runner-up of. The Chief guest was Mudassar Malik, managing director, Hotel Hundreds Heritage, Vellore.

C. Rupesh Kumar from The Hindu; G. Udhaya Kumar, Ambalal Electronics, Vidiem distributor; Suresh Kumar, 7star Agencies, and T. Vasudevan, Balamurugan Traders, Savorit and Naga distributors; M. Mukundan Kumar, area sales manager, Maduram Rice; Babu Raj, Santhanam Agencies, and A.V. Sivakumar, KBT Associates, Vellore, RKG Ghee distributors; G.V. Mukesh Kumar, area sales manager — Kaleeshwari Refinery; were also present for the inauguration and prize distribution.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest which The Hindu is hosting. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner.

The divinity partner is ITC Mangaldeep, and the spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan, and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. The venue partner for this event is Hundreds Heritage Hotel, Vellore, the release added.