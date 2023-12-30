Contest invites innovative solutions to tackle antimicrobial resistance

December 30, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

SBI Foundation and C-Camp have launched a contest, calling for innovative solutions to tackle anti-microbial resistance.

Applications for AMR challenge 2024 opened on Wednesday and will be accepted until January 21. The first edition of the contest aims to identify mid to late-stage startups, companies or innovators developing technologies to tackle AMR.

The contest is looking for solutions to challenges spanning domains of AMR in human health; AMR in one health; and late-stage innovations in AMR.

Taslimarif Saiyed, director and CEO, C-CAMP, said, “C- CAMP has a long history of identifying and nurturing world-class innovative AMR solutions from India.”

Winners will get up to ₹ 50 lakh investment funding, mentorship from Indian and global experts, networking opportunities with key stakeholders from India and beyond, opportunity for validation studies, commercialisation, deployment and technology showcase opportunity. Solutions must be at the level of technology demonstration stage and above.

Managing director of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said “Our mission under this initiative is to support indigenous innovation for India’s unique challenges. Through our partnership with C-CAMP, this mission’s scope has expanded to include solutions for the grave threat posed by AMR.”

