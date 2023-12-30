GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contest invites innovative solutions to tackle antimicrobial resistance

Winners of AMR Challenge 2024 to get up to ₹ 50 lakh funding

December 30, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Foundation and C-Camp have launched a contest, calling for innovative solutions to tackle anti-microbial resistance. 

Applications for AMR challenge 2024 opened on Wednesday and will be accepted until January 21. The first edition of the contest aims to identify mid to late-stage startups, companies or innovators developing technologies to tackle AMR.  

The contest is looking for solutions to challenges spanning domains of AMR in human health; AMR in one health; and late-stage innovations in AMR. 

Taslimarif Saiyed, director and CEO, C-CAMP, said, “C- CAMP has a long history of identifying and nurturing world-class innovative AMR solutions from India.”  

Winners will get up to ₹ 50 lakh investment funding, mentorship from Indian and global experts, networking opportunities with key stakeholders from India and beyond, opportunity for validation studies, commercialisation, deployment and technology showcase opportunity. Solutions must be at the level of technology demonstration stage and above. 

Managing director of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said “Our mission under this initiative is to support indigenous innovation for India’s unique challenges. Through our partnership with C-CAMP, this mission’s scope has expanded to include solutions for the grave threat posed by AMR.” 

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / friendly competition / startups

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.