Contempt plea moved against govt. officials

‘They appointed unqualified Archakas’

The All-India Adi Saiva Sivachariyargal Seva Sangam has filed a contempt of court petition in the Madras High Court, accusing the State government of having appointed 24 “unqualified” Archakas in temples in the State, despite a status quo ordered by the court on August 5.

The contempt petition has been filed against Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Secretary B. Chandra Mohan and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, for having violated the interim order of the status quo.

The petitioner said it had filed a writ petition last month, accusing the government of sidelining traditional priests trained under gurus, and instead appointing only those who have undergone certificate course in Agamas in government training centres for people belonging to all castes.

The single judge had then granted an order of status quo. The government still went ahead and appointed 24 “unqualified” Archakas, and therefore, the two officials concerned must be punished for wilful disobedience of the court order, the petitioner association said.