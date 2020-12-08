Containment zones will continue to be off limits, says SOP

CHENNAI

08 December 2020

‘Visitors have to wear face masks at all times and ensure adherence to physical distancing norms’

Tourists visiting places of interest in Tamil Nadu should not visit COVID-19 containment zones, the State government said in a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Monday, allowing tourist places to open for visitors.

The SOP, issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, said tourists have to wear face masks at all times. “Keep a safe distance, always, as per physical distancing norms. Wash hands frequently with soaps/sanitisers,” the SOP read.

Tourists are to put disposable plates/cups/bottles, after use, into garbage bags. “The ongoing pandemic has brought most of the world to a standstill, and has presented the tourism sector with unprecedented challenges. The health and safety of the people is top priority,” it noted. Rebuilding trust and confidence in tourism will be key to ensuring the revival of tourism, it noted, adding that safety protocol should be followed, at all tourist destinations, from the moment a tourist enters the place.

“The Administrative Department of the ticketed tourist destinations shall be responsible for general preparedness. These preparedness measures aim to prevent cases, effectively manage infections and mitigate impact among tourists visiting the destination,” it said.

The COVID-19 crisis management team will be responsible for drafting an action plan for implementing various activities, with respect to general preparedness of the tourist destination, including crowd management, training of staff and ensuring compliance to hygiene and sanitation/disinfection guidelines, physical distancing norms, among other things.

The G.O., with the SOP, can be accessed at The Hindu portal at: https://bit.ly/TNGODec7