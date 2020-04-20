Tamil Nadu

Containment zones to end only after 28 days

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. File

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. File   | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

The State Government has said that the coronavirus containment areas, classified as ‘hotspot districts' with large outbreaks, hotspot districts with clusters and non-hotspot districts will be deemed over “when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative.”

In an official communication, Dr. Beela Rajesh, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department noted: “Hotspots (designated red zones) will be assumed to be taking effective containment activities, if no case is reported in the next 14 days (designated Orange zones) and will be deemed successful in containment, if no case is reported for next 28 days.”

The letter further said that this exercise of identification of hotspots has to be done on a weekly basis (every Monday).

