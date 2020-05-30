Containment zones in T.N. down by half

CHENNAI

30 May 2020 23:36 IST

In Tiruvannamalai district the number of zones has gone up to 63

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases is concentrated in specific geographical locations, the number of containment zones has come down by half during the past week.

Except for Tiruvannamalai, all other districts have reported a decrease in the number of containment zones.

As on May 29, there were 568 containment zones across the State, against 1,143 such zones declared on May 22, according to an extraordinary government gazette issued on Saturday. Tiruvannamalai had 54 zones the week before last, but it has 63.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior official told The Hindu: “There are fewer containment zones because the cases being reported are from a few specific areas. In other words, there are several cases from a few areas.”

The number of containment zones in Chennai came down from 635 last week to 254 as on May 29, according to the gazette.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have 91 and 33 zones, which were earlier 107 and 119 the week before. Kancheepuram had 35 earlier and has 18 now.

Other districts with COVID-19 containment zones are: Cuddalore (20), Ariyalur (18), Kallakurichi (14), Tenkasi (nine), Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli with seven each, Thoothukudi (six), Madurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai with four each, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar with three each and Karur and Ranipet with two each.

Though 30 districts had containment zones as on May 22, only 21 have them as on May 29.

The list of containment zones is notified updated and published every week.